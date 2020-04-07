Town of Sweden playgrounds are closed

While the Sweden Town Park, 4761 Redman Road, is open, the three playgrounds and the skate park at the park have been closed. The playground at the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center is also closed. The playgrounds and skate park will remain closed until state and county health officials deem they are safe to be re-opened.

The Town Park remains open so that residents can walk, jog, and visit the dog park. It is important for residents to have the opportunity to exercise and get fresh air while maintaining social distancing. No group activities of any type are allowed at the park. For more information, call 637-7588.

