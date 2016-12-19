- New year will see new environmental book club in Orleans CountyPosted 3 days ago
Amelia M. Muehleisen
Chili: Passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Albert. Amy was the proud mother of sons, Albert F. (Donna), Michael (Rhea), Steven (Sue); and daughters, Pauline & Paulette Lewis. She had 10 grandchildren that she loved dearly, and 4 great-grandchildren that she adored. Amy is also survived by her sisters, Isabelle Murch & Mary Williams; and numerous nieces & nephews.
Friends are invited to her Memorial Service Tuesday, Dec. 27th, 10:30 AM at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
