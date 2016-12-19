Don't miss
Andreas “Andy” Schwenk
By Admin on December 19, 2016
Kendall: Dec. 15, 2016, Andy Schwenk, 88. Survived by his wife, E. Marion “Tootie”; children, Paul (Cathy) Schwenk, Diane (Scott) Gallagher and Mark Schwenk; his granddaughters, Paula and Nicole Lydick; great-granddaughter, Allanah.
No prior calling. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration in Honor of Andy’s life, SAT., Jan. 7th at 1 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Those wishing may contribute to Roswell Memorial Institute in Andy’s memory.
