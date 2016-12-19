Martha D. Zummo

Albion: Age 104, died 12/16/2016. Predeceased by husband, Francis Joseph; son, Joseph; daughter, Karen Curcio; brothers, John and William Bloom; sister, Wanda Marks; son-in-law, Roger Zurat. Survived by daughter-in-law, Joan Zummo; son-in-law, Vincent Curcio; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews.

Visitation at Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 21 West Avenue-Albion, TUESDAY, 4-7 p.m. Martha’s Funeral Mass at Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church WEDNESDAY at 9:30 a.m. Interment: St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Memorials: Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY, 14411 or the Holy Family Cemetery Fund.

