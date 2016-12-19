Mary Louise (Stoffel) Kenyon

Greece: Died at the age of 104 years on December 16, 2016 at the Wegmans cottages.

Predeceased by her husband, Willard Kenyon and brothers, Frederick and Francis Stoffel. Survived by step daughters June Wise and Marg Lawrence from Florida, nephews & nieces Tim (Debbie) Stoffel, Laura Stoffel-Palmer, John (Susan) Stoffel, Diane Stoffel-Ryan, Eric Stoffel. Many grandchildren, grand-nieces/nephews. To light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. On June 14, 1912 Mary Louise Stoffel was born on a farm in Hinkleyville New York in the town of Parma, to Fredrick Augustus Stoffel and Bertha Marcile. She went to Nazareth Academy, and John Marshall High School. After graduating she attended R.B.I. and worked many different jobs, such as a secretary, bank associate, she also was employed by Kodak. In 1947, Mary Louise Stoffel married Willard (Skid) Kenyon from Spencerport New York. She enjoyed many trips to Florida, golfing, fishing, traveling, gardening, playing piano and socializing with her many friends. She was a member of Wesleyan United Church since 1989.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lollypop Farm, Humane Society, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450.