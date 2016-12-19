Richard A. Nenni

Holley: Age 79, died Dec. 16, 2016. Predeceased by his wife Carolyn granddaughter, Kayla Rose Nenni; and sister, Donalyn DeFilipps-Kennedy. Richard is survived by his sons, Rick (Vikki), Ron (Sharon), Rob (Shay M.), 2 grandchildren, Mackenzy and Julia Nenni; his sisters, Karen Nenni-Quaranto, Audrey (Palmer) McCoy; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 16650 Route 31, Holley, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 1:00-3:00 and 5:00-7:00 PM. Richard’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Holley on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10:00 AM. Interment in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 13 S. Main St., Holley NY 14470. To share a special memory of Richard, please visit www.christophermitchell.com