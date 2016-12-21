Andre L. Chadil

Greece: Monday, December 19, 2016 at age 70.

Predeceased by his parents, Christian and Ernestine.

Survived by his wife of 46 years, Deanna; children, Michelle (Gregg) Curtin, Andre Jr. (Alyssa); loving grandchildren, Andrew and Haley; brother, Ronald (Brenda); sisters, Laurie (James) Schaffer, Kimberly (Fred) LaMondie; many nieces and nephews. Andre was a retiree of Kodak. An avid bowler, animal lover and New York Giants Fan.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 3-6PM with a Prayer Service following at 6PM at the Funeral Home. Graveside Service Friday 10AM at White Haven Memorial Park (Meet at the gate). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lollypop Farm or a charity of ones choice.