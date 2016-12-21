Edward T. “Zeke” Lievense

Churchville: Passed peacefully on December 18, 2016 at age 87. Predeceased by his sister, Pauline R. Cummings. Survived by his wife of 67 years Elizabeth Mae (Pimm) Lievense; children, Richard (Donna) Lievense, Helen Pimm, Linda (Larry) Mobilio, Donald Lievense, Dale Lievense, Dianne (Jonathan) Thomas; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; half-sisters, Sharon Lievense, Janet (David) Flaherty; half-brother, Thomas Lievense; several nieces and nephews.

Ed was retired from Delco Products after 42 years of service.

Ed’s visitation will be Thursday 1-4 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport.