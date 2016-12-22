- New year will see new environmental book club in Orleans CountyPosted 3 days ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A wish for the SeasonPosted 3 days ago
- 2016 Gift GuidePosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Community College receives grant for student veteransPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2016 Home for the HolidaysPosted 1 month ago
- Online Photo ContestPosted 1 month ago
Mary C. Unger
Spencerport: Passed away peacefully on Sunday December 19, 2016 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Myron, her son Robert, brother Fran Conrad and sister Ruth Pfenniger. She is survived by her children Barbara (Larry) Vaughan, Richard Unger, Ronald (Bella White) Unger, Raymond Unger and Marilee Leverenz, grandchildren Michelle (Neil) Schwartzman, Fletcher and Trevor (Katie) Unger, David and Jamie (Kelli) Unger, Kimberly (Mark) Jennette, Lindsay (Matt) Schrage and Ashley Levernz, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
All services will be held and announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home Inc.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login