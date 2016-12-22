Mary C. Unger

Spencerport: Passed away peacefully on Sunday December 19, 2016 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband Myron, her son Robert, brother Fran Conrad and sister Ruth Pfenniger. She is survived by her children Barbara (Larry) Vaughan, Richard Unger, Ronald (Bella White) Unger, Raymond Unger and Marilee Leverenz, grandchildren Michelle (Neil) Schwartzman, Fletcher and Trevor (Katie) Unger, David and Jamie (Kelli) Unger, Kimberly (Mark) Jennette, Lindsay (Matt) Schrage and Ashley Levernz, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held and announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fowler Funeral Home Inc.