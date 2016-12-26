Ann M. Fien

Spencerport: Fien, Ann M., age 85, died December 19, 2016. Predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Louis, her daughter Diane Kelly, granddaughter Darci Degnan and brother Rev. Gerald T. Connor. Survived by her children,:Tom (Lynda) Fien of Waterport, Nancy (Paul) Keim of Churchville, Ken (Marie) Fien of North Carolina, Bob (Nichole) Fien of North Carolina, Dave (Karen) Fien of Spencerport, Kay Degnan of Spencerport, Beth (Alan) Yost of Texas; sixteen grandchildren: Brendan, Lauren, Jennifer, Melanie, Laura, Jay, Michelle, Joshua, Rachel, Jacob, Nathan, Christopher, Ann Marie, Brianna, Alana; twelve great-grandchildren: Graeham, Everett, Logan, Alivia, Colton, Delaney, Taryn, Cameron, Olive, August, Alexa and Mikey. Ann graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She was employed at Lakeside Hospital, Wedgewood Nursing Home and the medical practice of Drs. DiVincenzo and Dr. Mazza.She was a devoted parishioner of St. John’s Church, Spencerport. She volunteered at St. Peter’s Kitchen, Mount Carmel House and in many capacities for St. John’s Church. She enjoyed watching NFL and college football (a fan of the Buffalo Bills and Notre Dame), college basketball (Syracuse), reading, camping and traveling.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport. A Funeral Mass will be said Wednesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church, Martha Street, Spencerport. Interment, St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Villa of Hope, 3300 Dewey Avenue, Rochester, NY 14616 in her memory.