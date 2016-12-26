Richard Edward Willgens, Sr.

Kendall, NY: Passed away peacefully early Fri. morning Dec. 23, 2016 at Highland Hospital Hospice Unit. He suffered from the ravages of ALS and fought bravely. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Survived by his best friend and wife, Sue (Frances) and his beloved family: Richard Jr. (Wendy), Michael (Annette), Scott (Bobbie Jean), and grandchildren; Kyle, Reese, Tara, Rachael, Emily, Tyler, and Spencer.

The family will receive friends on Mon. Dec. 26, 4-8pm at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home, 21 West Avenue in Albion. Richard’s Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Holy Family Parish 106 S. Main St., Albion, at 10am on Tues. Dec. 27. To share a special memory of Richard, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.