Home   >   Obituaries   >   Robert C. Adams

Robert C. Adams

By on December 26, 2016

Hilton/Niagara Falls: December 19, 2017. He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Bob’s Memorial Service will be held at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home in May, 2017 for complete information go to www.burgerfuneralhome.com

You must be logged in to post a comment Login