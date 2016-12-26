Don't miss
Robert C. Adams
By Admin on December 26, 2016
Hilton/Niagara Falls: December 19, 2017. He is survived by nieces and nephews.
Bob’s Memorial Service will be held at Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home in May, 2017 for complete information go to www.burgerfuneralhome.com
