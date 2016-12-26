Virginia M. Anderson

Greece: Anderson, Virginia M., died peacefully, Friday, December 16, 2016 at age 91. Predeceased by her husband, Henry Anderson; brother, David Recklinghausen. Survived by her daughter, Pamela (Frank) Grossmann; grandchildren, Erich, Frankie and Elizabeth great-grandsons, Peyton and Eliott; dear niece, Virginia (Leonard) Flynn; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Calling hours were held Tuesday, December 20 at Vay-Schleich and Meeson Funeral Home, 1075 Long Pond Road, where her Funeral Service followed calling hours at the funeral home chapel. Interment, Falls Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in her memory. For more information or to sign Virginia’s online guestbook, please visit Meesonfamily.com.