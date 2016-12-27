Don't miss
Frances (Cosman) Justice
By Admin on December 27, 2016
Hilton: Peacefully Dec. 24, 2016. Frances Justice, 103. At the time of her death Fran was the oldest Hilton native. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Justice, 1995; her parents, Henry and Marie (Pickstock) Cosman and her brother, Ward Cosman. Survived by many loving friends and family.
Friends are invited to call WED. 10-11 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 11 o’clock after calling. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery.
