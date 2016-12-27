- Brockport Parade of Lights winnersPosted 1 day ago
Ruth W. “Pat” Wagner
Hilton: Peacefully at home December 25, 2016. Ruth Wagner, 81. Predeceased by her husband, James. Survived by her children, Robert (Julie) Wagner, Patricia (Richard) Carlson; grandchildren, Megan (Craig) Hecker, James Wagner & Steven Butcher; great-granddaughter, Ella; her brother, William (Marilyn) Walker; her sister, Janet (William) Brobst; nieces, nephews & many friends.
Friends are invited to call WED. 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME Inc., 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Service will be held at 7 PM after calling. Private interment, Parma Union Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the NIC Unit of Golisano Children’s Hospital in Ruth’s memory.
