Lester D. Bettilyon

Brockport: Passed away peacefully on Monday December 26, 2016 at the age of 77. Predeceased by his parents James and Virginia, granddaughter Ashley, brother Frank and sisters Barbara Cronin, Jane Strickler and Ida Ernest. He is survived by his wife Duffy, sons Jimmie, Daniel and Randy (Rosary), 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport where his funeral service will be held following calling hours at 3 pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to a Veteran’s organization of your choice.