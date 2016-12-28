Ricky D. Fudge

Ogden: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at age 61 went home to be with the Lord. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lisa Fudge and brother, Wayne J. Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Lynn; children, Erin (Michael) Grabowski, Steven Fudge; grandchildren, Kennedy, Carter and Jackson; and several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Ricky was a retiree of GM. He enjoyed camping at Odosagih Bible Conference and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ricky’s Homegoing will be Thursday 6PM at Open Door Baptist Church, 350 Scottsville-Chili Rd. Memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church.