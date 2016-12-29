Raymond L. Bleier

Chili: Died peacefully Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at age 85. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary; sons, Tom (Tonya), Steve (Sue), Andy (Debbie), Kevin (Kaveh Pazdel), Chris (Angela) and Mike (Kara); grandchildren, Derrick, Serena, Brandon, Stephanie, Travis, Joseph and Mora; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lucas; brother-in-law, Fred Myhaver (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Jean Kelley; and many friends and relatives. Predeceased by his brothers, Robert (Virginia), Donald (Dianne); brothers-in-law, John Myhaver (Beverly) and Robert Keller. Raymond was a Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict and retired from Kodak. He was active in the community; serving over 33 years on the Chili Town Planning Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, bowling and basketball. He was an active member of St. Pius Tenth Church participating in the choir, coaching youth basketball and working at the Credit Union for over 30 years.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 4-7 with a Memorial Mass Saturday 9:30 at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Bldg. Fund).