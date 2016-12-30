Richard D. Bean

Gates: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at age 92. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elaine; his children, Donna (Bruce) Fielding, William (JoAnn) Bean, Mary (Scott) Fielding; step-children, Steven (Valerie) Thorn and Billie (Brisk) Brisco; 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Richard worked for Conrail as a supervisor in the signal department. He was an active member of the Masons, SAR, the Rochester and Genesee Valley Railroad Museum and First Baptist Church in Chili.

Friends may call Saturday 12-1 PM at Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, where his Service will immediately follow at 1 PM. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Chili, 3182 Chili Ave. 14624 in Richard’s memory.