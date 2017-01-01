Jack W. Pearson

Greece: Dec. 24, 2016, Jack Pearson, 89, passed away in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; daughters, Carol Anne Pearson, and Kathy Pearson; grandchildren, Jill (Jeremy) Wolf and Joseph Michalowski. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, Craig Michalowski.

Jack was a proud Navy Veteran who served with the Seabees during WWII. He dedicated his life to farming, and was successful in cultivating high-quality produce and strong community relationships at Pearson Bros. Farm and Green Acre Farm in Greece. Though never fully retired from the farm, Jack spent his leisure time traveling, reading, and appreciating the outdoors.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 4115 Dewey Ave., Rochester, NY 14616 in Jack’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to: Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.