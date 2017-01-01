- Brockport Parade of Lights winnersPosted 6 days ago
John A. Sweeney
Hilton: Dec. 30, 2016, John Sweeney, 58, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Survived by his wife, Kelly (Lemcke) Sweeney; his sons, Peter, Philip and Alex Sweeney; his step children, Timothy Peter Jr., Stefanie (Chris) Potter & Amanda (Phillip) Gibson; his sister & brothers, Donna (Edward) Zarpentine, Daniel, Gary (Linda), Joseph, Tim (Robyn) Sweeney; father-in-law, Jack Lemcke; brothers & sisters-in-law, Cheryl (Bob) Rumiano, John (Donna) Lemcke, Karen Sue (Dan) Beck, and Kerry Lemcke; many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marylou Sweeney. John was a Life Member of the Hilton Fire Dept., and a 35-year employee of Hilton Central School Transportation.
Friends are invited to call FRIDAY, 3-7 PM at the Hilton Fire Department, Hojack Lane. Memorial Service, SAT., 11 o’clock at St. Paul Lutheran Church, East Ave., Hilton. Those wishing may contribute to the Hilton Fire Dept. in John’s memory.
