Raymond J. Williams

North Chili: Thursday, December 29, 2016 died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children at age 83.

Ray’s first love was the Brooklyn Dodgers. He met his wife of 56 years acting in Catholic Theater, a precusor to Blackfriar’s Theater. He was an avid golfer, a Buffalo Bills fan, a computer enthusiast, and sang with the church choir and the Silver Chords. Of special note: on his final round of golf playing with his 2 sons, Ray carded a birdie on his last hole. He was an Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean Conflict, retired from Eastman Kodak Company in 1991, and retired at age 81 from teaching in the Computer Engineering Department at RIT in 2014.

Survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Murphy) Williams; children, Patrick (Brigid) Williams of Charlotte, NC, Terri Williams, Mary Kay Williams, Ann Marie (Greg) Gingrich, Rebecca (Kelly) Driscoll and Dan (Marylou) Williams; grandchildren, Amanda, Desmond, Jenna, Jack, Jake, Alex, Kiersten and Raelin; sister, Betty Ann (Dave) Clifford of Suffern, NY. Predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Louise Williams; brother, Edwin Williams and sister, Mary Lou Clifford.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Mass, Friday 10:30 at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union St., N. Chili 14514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Exceptional Foundation of Charlotte, ACLU and Planned Parenthood.