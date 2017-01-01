Robert A. Smith

Chili: Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at age 74, peacefully went home to be with the Lord. Predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Ethel. Survived by his wife, Sue; children, Bradford (Nicole), Norman (Tiffany), Bonnie (John) Tiefel and Jessica (David) Suatoni; grandchildren, Hannah, Fisher, Isaac, Annie, Ester, Gabriel, Jonah, Holly, Greta & Charlie; his sisters, Patricia Jones and Ruth Hermann; many nieces and nephews. Bob was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, a graduate of Brockport College, and a member of the Lions Club of Binghamton, NY. He was a licensed pilot, loved camping, golfing and riding his Harley Davidson, and owned his own business: Smith Silvernail Insurance in Windsor, NY.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Friday 10 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.