Robert Ralph

Spencerport: Peacefully on December 29, 2016 at age 92. Robert is predeceased by his wife Shirley. He is survived by his sons, Douglas (Gloria) & David (Charlene) Ralph; granddaughter, Danielle Ralph & 2 nieces. To light a candle of remembrance, please visit walkerbrothersfh.com.

Ralph’s visitation will be held on Wednesday January 4 2017 from 11am-1pm at the funeral home, 15 West Avenue, Spencerport NY, followed by his funeral service at 1pm. Interment Fairfield Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 in his memory. Ralph was an Army Veteran of WWII.