Rocco A. Sidari, Sr.

Albion: Age 95, died peacefully in his sleep Dec. 27, 2016

Rocco was predeceased by his wife Angeline in 2005; sons, Jerome, Frank and Rocco Jr.; siblings, Jane Ciccoline, Leonard, Eleanor Irwin and Frank. He is survived by his son, Ed Sidari; grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Faucett, Rocky (Erin) Sidari, Antoinette Sidari, Stephanie (Jason) Dinwiddie, Amy (Ron) Zaccaglino, Dominick (Amber) Sidari; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Santa Calles and Louise Felso; daughter-in-law, Rita Sidari and Cathy Boon-Sabo; sister-in-law, Jane Sidari and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Avenue, Albion, Monday January 2, from 1:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00. Rocco’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish- St. Joseph’s Church, Tuesday January 3, at 10:30am. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish, 106 S. Main St. Albion NY 14411 or Albion Council #1330 Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 322, Albion, NY 14411. To share a special memory of Rocco, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.