Theresa A. Lee

Hilton: Lee, Theresa A., died December 15, 2016. Predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. Lee. Survived by her children, Joseph (Deb) Lee, Mary Catherine (George) Weis, Debra (Willis) Hyde, John (Amy) Lee, Ralph James Lee and Stephen Lee; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many loving friends.

Her Funeral Mass was celebrated December 29 at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment will be held privately. Contributions can be made to Hilton Fire Department, 120 Old Hojack Lane, Hilton, NY 14468 in her memory. For more information or to sign Theresa’s guestbook, please visit Meesonfamily.com.