Gail G. Savino
By Admin on January 5, 2017
Chili: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at age 79. Predeceased by her husband, Franklin. Survived by her sons, John (Pat) and William (Christina); grandchildren, Allison (Nick) Peters, Megan, Bennett and Matthew Savino; great-grandchildren, Ramon “Rammer”, Sawyer and Finnley “Finn”; sisters-in-law, Barbara Miller and Sharon (Ron) Schmeer; several nieces and nephews.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or Hildebrandt Hospice.
