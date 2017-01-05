Gail G. Savino

Chili: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at age 79. Predeceased by her husband, Franklin. Survived by her sons, John (Pat) and William (Christina); grandchildren, Allison (Nick) Peters, Megan, Bennett and Matthew Savino; great-grandchildren, Ramon “Rammer”, Sawyer and Finnley “Finn”; sisters-in-law, Barbara Miller and Sharon (Ron) Schmeer; several nieces and nephews.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or Hildebrandt Hospice.