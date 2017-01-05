Thomas M. Fleming

Brockport: Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at the age of 61. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Melany; children Donna (Jonathan) Randall, Robert (Sheila) and Colin (Lindsay), grandchildren Liam, Katherine, Brandon, Tyler and Alan, parents John and Gail, brothers Steven, Michael (Laurie), sister Patti (Jason) Sloan and 3 nephews. Tom was a man of strong faith. He was also an avid Civil War reenactor, a lover of history, reading and most importantly his family.

Family will receive friends on Friday January 6th from 5-8 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10 AM in The Church of Jesus Church of Latter-day Saints, 4088 Lake Rd., Brockport, NY 14420. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Seymour Library or Olmsted Center for Sight, 1170 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209.