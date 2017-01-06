Daniel J. Frisbee

Hamlin: Suddenly Jan. 5, 2017. Dan Frisbee, 60. Survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Wilcox) Frisbee; his twin brothers, Donald (Jody) and Arthur (Pamela) Frisbee; his son, Geoff Krull; brothers-in-law, Scott and Ron Wilcox; father-in-law, Richard (Dawn) Wilcox and mother-in-law, Cheryl Bradley; several aunts and uncles including Roger & Marilyn Lowden; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dan was a recent retiree of Greece Central School system.

Friends are invited to call THIS SAT. from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME INC., 735 East Ave Hilton where a Service will be held at 7 PM after calling. Those wishing may contribute to Hamlin Animal Shelter in his memory.