Helene D. Fitzgerald

Gates: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at age 98. Survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends. Helene worked at Bausch & Lomb and was a member of the Trinity Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service Saturday 2PM at Trinity Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 761 Elmgrove Rd., 14624. Private Interment White Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Emmanuel Memorial Fund.