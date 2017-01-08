Carol J. (Bagley) Burke

Spencerport: Carol entered peacefully into eternal rest on January 3, 2017 at the age of 65 following a courageous struggle with cancer. Predeceased by her son, Brian Burke; her dog, Lucy and parents, James C. and Jean R. Bagley. Carol will be forever missed and cherished by her daughter, Kelli Morrow (James) and grandchildren, Teddy, Kate and Max of Boston, MA; sisters, Sue Bagley, Joanne Bagley, Ann Collins and brothers, Gary (Annette Mackin) Bagley, Alan (Sandy) Bagley and David (Joanne) Bagley; many nieces & nephews, grandnieces & nephews and many dear friends, including special friend Mack Therrien.

Carol was a dedicated registered nurse and retired from Unity Hospital in 2012. She will always be remembered for her strength, love of family, and amazing sense of humor. Stories about her legendary pranks will abound for generations to come. She loved to feed the birds, her summers in Martha’s Vineyard, the pets in her life, hot fudge sundaes, pickleball, and any activity that got her outdoors. The family wishes to acknowledge the great care that was given by Drs. Eric Kim and Megan Baumgart and their staff at Wilmot Cancer Center and also Drs. Alice Shaw and Jessica Lin at Mass General Hospital. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Carol’s visitation will be on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. in Spencerport. A memorial Mass celebrating Carol’s life will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, January 16 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 55 Martha St., Spencerport. Interment at St. John’s Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in Carol’s memory may do so to Aurora House, PO Box 21, Spencerport, NY 14559, or Lollipop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Victor, NY 14450.