Gary E. DeFrank
Kendall: Age 77, January 5, 2017. Predeceased by his son, Kevin. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Denise P. Wood) of Brockport, Glenn (Kimberly) of Holley; granddaughters, Kasey and Erin; sister Madelyn Welsh; his brothers, Joseph (Beryl), Dale (Ellen), Roger (Kathy) DeFrancesco, Scott DeFrancesco and Todd; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 16650 State Rte. 31, Holley on Tuesday, January 17th, 11am-1pm, where his Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm. Burial in Hillside Cemetery. Memorials to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 704, Rochester, NY 14642. To share a special memory of Gary, please visit www.christophermitchell.com
