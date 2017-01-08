Janet L. (Nunn) Ellis

Gates: Passed away on January 5, 2017 at age 68. Predeceased by her parents, Frances (Doyle) and Harold Nunn. Survived by her children, Christine Ellis-Bonacci, Tom Ellis Jr. (Karen Zambuto) and Kathlene (Jay) Szczepanski; grandchildren, Joseph Passarella, Celia, Jacob, Nathan, Charles and Sophia Szczepanski; her sisters, Marie (Ted) Kolb and Dorothy (Alex) MacKenzie; former husband, Thomas Sr.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friend, Steve Yates.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 AM at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Road. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Association.