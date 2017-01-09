Kenneth Richard Raley

Bergen: Age 73, died peacefully at home on January 1, 2017. Predeceased by his father, George F. Raley; mother, Kathryn Blackman; brother, Daniel Raley; brother in law, Robert Garrison. Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret (Pringle) Raley; children, Keith Raley of Bergen, Lee Ann (Eric) Perfitt of Oakfield; grandchildren, Catrina (Dan) Hamlin of Hamlin, Brynne, Brett and McKenzie Perfitt; great grandchildren, Alayna, Caitlyn and Courtney Hamlin; stepmother, Nancy Raley; sisters, Janet Garrison, Patricia Raley (Lora) Slaymaker and Joanann Blackman; brother, George Raley. Ken was an avid golfer, bowler and business owner with many friends. Ken was in the Navy during Vietnam stationed on the USS Hornet and USS Winston. He will be missed by all. To light a candle of remembrance, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Ken’s funeral service will be celebrated at Churchville United Methodist Church, 24 West Buffalo Street, Churchville on January 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm. All are invited to stay for refreshments after church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America Upstate NY Chapter, PO Box 25237 Rochester, NY 14625 in Ken’s memory.