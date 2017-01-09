Patricia A. Raimondi

Hilton: January 8, 2017. Survived by her husband, Russell Sr.; her children, Charmian Sercu, Cheryl (Scott) Thomas, Russell Jr. (Christina) Raimondi, & Michelle (Christopher) Fogarty; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilmot Cancer Center.