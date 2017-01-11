- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 week ago
Dorothy O. (Lorch) Saile
Chili: Went to be with her Lord in her 87th year on January 9, 2017. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna & George Lorch; her husband, Glenn; her brothers, William, Darwin, Thomas and Robert. Survived by daughter, Deborah (Brian) Koster and son, Glenn “Butch” (Linda) Saile; loving grandchildren, Mark (Amy), Jeffrey, Kara, Meagan and Amy (Josh); great-grandchildren, Brady, Brynn and Jameson; sister, Georgianna Trolley; along with several nieces and nephews. Dottie was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and great Nana. She was a selfless caregiver to all in need. She cherished the importance of family. Her love, maternal support and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Private Service and Interment. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her name, in lieu of flowers to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642.
