- January-February programs at Riga Recreation CenterPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Parade of Lights winnersPosted 2 weeks ago
- New year will see new environmental book club in Orleans CountyPosted 3 weeks ago
- Joe’s Stories – Some old, some new, mostly true A wish for the SeasonPosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Community College receives grant for student veteransPosted 1 month ago
- Online Photo ContestPosted 2 months ago
Robert E. McCorry
Gates: Sunday, January 8, 2017. Predeceased by his parents, George and Alice; brothers, Ken and Jim. Survived by his wife, Diane (Nally); children, Karen (Ken) Higgins, Maureen (Timothy) Barbeto, Lynn (Patrick) Ridder and Mike (Irene); grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Luke, Christina, Teddy and Kayla; brother, George McCorry; sister, Joan (John) Powers; sister-in-law, Theresa McCorry; brother-in-law, Dan (Cheryl) Nally; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bob was a retired Rochester City Fire Fighter and a volunteer of the American Red Cross for over 18 years.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Thursday 12 Noon at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Private Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login