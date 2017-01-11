Robert E. McCorry

Gates: Sunday, January 8, 2017. Predeceased by his parents, George and Alice; brothers, Ken and Jim. Survived by his wife, Diane (Nally); children, Karen (Ken) Higgins, Maureen (Timothy) Barbeto, Lynn (Patrick) Ridder and Mike (Irene); grandchildren, Daniel, Joshua, Luke, Christina, Teddy and Kayla; brother, George McCorry; sister, Joan (John) Powers; sister-in-law, Theresa McCorry; brother-in-law, Dan (Cheryl) Nally; several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bob was a retired Rochester City Fire Fighter and a volunteer of the American Red Cross for over 18 years.

Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Thursday 12 Noon at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Private Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.