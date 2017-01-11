Rose V. Stagg

Chili: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at age 95. Predeceased by her husband, John, Sr.; Survived by her children, Mary Jane (John) O’Neill, John (Susie) of CO., Marc (Rhonda) of OK., and Alan of GA.; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Hattie Sysyn of NJ; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Generations Elder Care and Westwood Commons.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Friday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Bldg. Fund).