Makenna R. Dadey

Chili: Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Kenna passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Makenna was a free spirit who cared about others and touched a lot of lives. Her sarcasm, wit and loving heart will be greatly missed. Survived by her parents, Patrick and Christina; sister, Ryenne; grandparents, William (Ann) Dadey and Vincenzo (Phyllis “Angel”) Veneziano; aunts and uncles, Mike (Rachel) Dadey, Brian (Colleen) Kelly, Chris Dadey, Cory (Kimberly) Pulliam and Mike (Maria) Kopsa; cousins, Meghan, Dylan and Evan Kelly, Landon, Gavin and Grayson Kopsa, Camryn and Caitlyn Dadey; Predeceased by uncle and aunt, Kevin (Pam) Dadey.

Friends may call Friday 4-8 at Spiritus Christi Church, 121 N. Fitzhugh St., Rochester, 14614. Funeral Service, Saturday 11 AM at the Church. Interment Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.