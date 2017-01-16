Carol B. (Braund) Mullen

Hilton: January 12, 2017.

Predeceased by her daughter, Sharon. Survived by her husband, Kenneth; her children, Susan and Kyle (Tammy) Mullen; siblings, Doris (Richard) Grab and John (Nancy) Braund; grandchildren, Emily & Tyler Mullen; several brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; also her beloved dog, Kacy.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Hilton Baptist Church at 2PM. Interment in the Spring, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hilton Baptist Church Memorial Fund or Cameron Community Ministries. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.