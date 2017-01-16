David C. McCracken

Hilton: January 6, 2017. Predeceased by his father, Alfred and brother, Robert McCracken. Survived by his wife, Deborah McCracken and son, Ben McCracken; mother, Betty McCracken; sisters, Donna McCracken and Wendy (Bill) Peeck; niece and nephew, Christopher and Andrea Peeck.

Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Hilton Ambulance, 120 Old Hojack Lane, Hilton. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.