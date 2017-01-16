John P. Dinino

Gates: Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at age 97. Predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Katherine; parents, Anna & Dominic Dinino; all of his siblings; sons-in-law, Don Piraino, James Ferraro; several sisters & brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces & nephews. Survived by his daughters, “Johnny’s Girls”, Virginia “Ginny” Rizzo, Beverly Piraino & Nancy Dinino-Ferraro; grandchildren, Mark (Heather) Rizzo, Matthew (Jessica) Rizzo, Laura (Jason) Goldswer, Sara (Kevin) Ziesenitz, Sean (Marta) O’Keefe & Michele Renee O’Keefe; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Edith Salamone; several nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends. John was a WWII Navy Seabees Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Ozark, Pacific Theatre. Proud recipient of the American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, and Victory Medal. A graduate of RIT, retiree of Pfaudler Co., and a 2010 Honor Flight Alumni.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Tuesday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Building Fund), or Honor Flight.