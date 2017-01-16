Margaret Lillian (née McKeever) Stewart

Ogden: Tuesday, the 10th of January 2017, after a long courageous battle with esophageal cancer. She was born on the 4th of November 1946 in Marseilles, France. She was married to James in Amsterdam, NY in 1967. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Edward McKeever and Jeanne Louise Elizabeth Commune. She is survived by her husband James of 49 years; her daughter, Lisa (Peter) P. Lilley Jr. of Penfield and their children Peter and Sophie; her son, Robert (Tara), of Malvern, PA and their children Keegan and Gavin; and her brother Richard (Karen) McKeever of Salt Springs, Florida.

To light a candle of remembrance, please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

The Thanksgiving of Life and Ministry will be held at The Church of the Epiphany, 3285 Buffalo Road on Saturday the 14th of January at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642, Church of The Epiphany, 3285 Buffalo Road, Rochester, NY 14624, Trinity Episcopal Church, 3450 West Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626.