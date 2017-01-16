Marion (Chase) Everett-Metott

Holley: Marion who was 86 passed away on January 6th. Marion leaves behind her family: Dawn Everett Michelson (Mick), Jonathan Everett (Pam), Belinda Everett and Jackie DeYoung (Jim). She also leaves her sisters Rosie Wright, Fern (Ward) Trubie, Suzanne Flint, and a brother Arthur Chase. Marion also leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21st @ 1 PM at Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St, Wolcott, NY. A luncheon will be graciously provided by the Faith United Methodist Church women following service.

If you wish to send a donation in lieu of flowers, you may send it to the Alzheimer’s Association,435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester NY 14620.