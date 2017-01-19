- Spencerport School District leader to retirePosted 3 days ago
Thomas G. Farrand
Spencerport: January 17, 2017 at age 58. Tom is survived by his parents, Franklin and Judith Farrand; brothers, Scott (Lisa) Farrand, Randy (Elaine) Farrand, Christopher (Kristy) Farrand, Kyle (Regina) Farrand; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends. To light a candle of remembrance visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com. Tom’s visitation is 12-2 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2017 followed by his funeral service at 2:00 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Institute Development Office Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Rd. PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.
