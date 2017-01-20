Catherine M. Bassney

Chili: Thursday, January 19, 2017. Predeceased by her grandson, Paul Bassney-Bosch; brother, Daniel J. McLaughlin. Survived by her husband, Richard; children, Patrick (Nancy) Bassney, Ann (Alan) Bassney Bosch, Peter Bassney (Jim Jer-Don) and Richard (Katharine) Bassney; grandchildren, Kevin, Sean, Erin, Anna, John, Margaret, Daniel and Matthew; siblings, Ann (Mathias) Fennell, Mac (Marilyn) McLaughlin, Sheila Reeder, Alice McLaughlin and Elizabeth (Jim) Dolan; sister-in-law, Cathie McLaughlin; numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Kate was a retiree of the U of R.

Friends may call Saturday, 11AM-12PM at St. Pius Tenth Church, 3000 Chili Ave. Funeral Mass to follow at 12Noon at the Church. Interment St. Pius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Pius Tenth Church (Bldg. Fund).