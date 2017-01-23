Avis B. Ainsworth

Brockport: January 20, 2017, age 88. Predeceased by her husband, Don Ainsworth, September 11, 2015. Avis is survived by her children, Robert (Elaine), Thomas (Mary Anne), Susan (Gary) Smith, Donna (Don Voorheis), John (Sheri), Alan, Timothy (Sue) and Paul Ainsworth; 13 grandchildren; & 7 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to Avis’s Memorial Service on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 11AM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. If you have been touched by her kindness we ask that, in lieu of flowers and in true Avis fashion, you perform a random act of kindness in her honor.