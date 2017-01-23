Betty L. Rowling

North Chili: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at age 85. Betty passed peacefully with her family at her side. She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert W.; her children, Sherrie, Gary and Glenn. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Darlene) and Richard; grandchildren, Michael (Sonya), Michelle (Buckley), Julie (Robert), Kyle, Conner, Jackie and Tracy; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Leah, Ryan, Logan, Grayson and Alexis. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Westwood Commons Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided to our beloved mother.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 12-3PM. Funeral Service to follow 3PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lollypop Farm.