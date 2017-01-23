Corinne A. Groth

Hamlin: On January 18, 2017. She is survived by her children, Robert Groth and Eryn Groth; and her brother, Ross (Lori) Groth.

Friends may call Sunday, January 29th from 1-2 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where her Service will be held at 2 PM. Interment, Woodstock, VA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to American Cancer Society in her memory.