Corinne A. Groth
By Admin on January 23, 2017
Hamlin: On January 18, 2017. She is survived by her children, Robert Groth and Eryn Groth; and her brother, Ross (Lori) Groth.
Friends may call Sunday, January 29th from 1-2 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue, Hilton, where her Service will be held at 2 PM. Interment, Woodstock, VA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to American Cancer Society in her memory.
