Dianne C. (Kerner) Jamieson

Chili: Passed away Suddenly, Saturday, January 14, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Jamieson; children, Christy J. Jamieson and Eugene S. Jamieson; sister, Donna Jean Kerner and her loving dogs, Lilly and Daisy; niece and nephews.

Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.

