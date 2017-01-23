Don't miss
Dianne C. (Kerner) Jamieson
By Admin on January 23, 2017
Chili: Passed away Suddenly, Saturday, January 14, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Stephen A. Jamieson; children, Christy J. Jamieson and Eugene S. Jamieson; sister, Donna Jean Kerner and her loving dogs, Lilly and Daisy; niece and nephews.
Private Service and Interment at the convenience of the family.
